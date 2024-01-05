Semi-truck crash closes Northbound lanes along I-25 early Friday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo — A semi-truck crash caused northbound lanes along I-25 to close between US 85 and Exit 132 early Friday morning.

According to The Colorado Department of Transportation the crash happened around 4 a.m.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between US 85 and Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway. https://t.co/PYT3ntBmg7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2024

Information on what caused the crash has not been released at this time. It is also unclear if there were any injuries reported.

There is no word yet on when roads will reopen.

This article will be updated when we learn more information.