Semi rolls over on MLK Bypass at I-25 south exit

UPDATE
The Colorado Springs Police Department has announced that the "east bound MLK off ramp from south bound I-25 is estimated to be closed until approximately 8 PM".
ORIGINAL STORY
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at 11:57 a.m. a semi truck rolled over on the MLK Highway 24 bypass exit ramp from I-25 south.
Police believe that speed is a factor in this crash. No other vehicles were involved and the driver of the semi truck sustained minor injuries.
Eastbound traffic on the MLK bypass is currently blocked.
According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the hazmat team is on the scene cleaning up a small leak from the fuel tank of the semi truck.
El Paso County Judge Blocks Marijuana Ballot Measure
On Monday, an El Paso County Judge blocked the City of Colorado Springs City Council from referring a ballot measure to the April election concerning recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs.
