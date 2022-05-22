Semi drops wind tower on Pueblo highway

PUEBLO, Colorado — A semi-truck hauling a wind tower section lost its payload Sunday morning in Pueblo on US Highway 50 / Colorado Highway 47. All eastbound lanes between the I-25 off ramp and Dillon Drive are closed.

The Eastbound lanes of Highway 47 are closed from the I25 off-ramp to Dillon Dr., due to an accident. Please use alternate routes to access business in the area. The road will be closed for several hours. We will update when the accident has been cleared. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/y8xxTVDyiN — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) May 22, 2022

No one was injured in the wreck which happened sometime around 8:00 a.m. Crews have called for a crane and a second truck to remove the fallen tower.

Drivers are urged to take the US Hwy 50 bypass to avoid the road closure. There is no estimate yet on when the closed lanes will reopen.

