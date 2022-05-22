Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Semi drops wind tower on Pueblo highway

CRANE AND TOWER.jpg
KOAA 5
A crane attempts to lift the fallen wind tower section off of the highway.
CRANE AND TOWER.jpg
Wind tower wreck.jpg
Posted at 12:45 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 15:49:37-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — A semi-truck hauling a wind tower section lost its payload Sunday morning in Pueblo on US Highway 50 / Colorado Highway 47. All eastbound lanes between the I-25 off ramp and Dillon Drive are closed.

No one was injured in the wreck which happened sometime around 8:00 a.m. Crews have called for a crane and a second truck to remove the fallen tower.

Drivers are urged to take the US Hwy 50 bypass to avoid the road closure. There is no estimate yet on when the closed lanes will reopen.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation