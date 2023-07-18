Watch Now
Self-mutilated naked man wielding knife taken to hospital from Garden of the Gods

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 11:34:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is in the hospital after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a park ranger at Garden of the Gods reporting a nude man holding a knife on Monday. He had cut his hand, stabbed himself in the right eye, and was covered in blood, according to CSPD.

Officers used pepper spray and a "soft shield" to remove the knife from his possession after unsuccessful negotiation tactics.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was treated for "sawing through his right hand and stabbing himself in the right eye," according to a report by CSPD.

No officers were injured, according to CSPD.
