Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Self-defense 101: How to protect your family

items.[0].videoTitle
Self-defense is a very important skill, especially in today’s modern world. This is why 5News reporter, Caroline Peters spent the morning at Calvary Family Martial Arts and Fitness (CFMAF) learning some tactics to better defend herself.
Self-defense 101; how to protect your family
Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 08:42:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Self-defense is a very important skill, especially in today’s modern world. This is why 5News reporter, Caroline Peters spent the morning at Calvary Family Martial Arts and Fitness (CFMAF) learning some tactics to better defend herself.

The CFMAF owners, Issac and Heather Costley, were happy to demonstrate realistic situations that would require self-defense techniques. CMFAF offers several classes here for all levels and age groups. And with kids going back to school, it’s important to make sure your kids can protect themselves. But, it’s also just as important for adults to be able to do the same.

Those at CFMAF say it’s never too soon to realize that life is unpredictable and you don’t want to be stuck in a difficult situation. Caroline Peters knows this from first-hand experience. Peters recently was in a scary situation and she realized after that moment that she wouldn’t be sure what to do if the situation had escalated.

For more information on CFMAF and to sign up for a class, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards