Selah Mountain Thrift Store giving away everything for free; preparing for the next step

PENROSE — In Penrose, theSelah Mountain Thrift Store has been providing help to everyone in Fremont County, focusing on foster children. They often provide "care packages" filled with clothes, blankets, and essentials to those kids. Now, the owners are getting ready for their next step.

"We have been foster parents for over 10 years, and have seen what abuse and neglect has done to children, and that's always been our heart," said Kim and Dale Nuss, Saleh Mountain Thrift Store owners. "That whole adage of where it says it's better to give than to receive is so true".

The store is giving everything away for free, starting now through July 22, or as long as there are items to give.

"We don't ask for anything. and bless their hearts, we've had people just reach in their pockets and pull out quarters, and others give us dollars. It doesn't matter," said Kim Nuss.

"Well, I think it's been a great thing for the community, there's a lot of people you don't know are in need," said one shopper D'ann Baldridge."It's actually really cool, I think it will get a lot of people in here".

Nuss says their nonprofit still plans on helping Penrose with their needs, but found over time that the thrift store was no longer efficient.

"What we have found with the thrift store is that we don't need everything we provide, what we find is people are looking for specific items," said Nuss. She continued to mention that they have gained such a loyal following of donators, that specific requests can be filled within a matter of days.

Kim and Dale told me they're excited about the future recovery the nonprofit can provide to foster children. The details of the next project are still in the works.

"We bought a ranch, we have lots and lots of acreage, we know what trauma does to children. We've seen it", said Nuss. While holding a horse stuffed animal, Nuss continued, "The next level has always been something with these kind of creatures [horses], and we've contacted the fencing company, and that's what we'll say".

