Selah Mountain Ranch hosting "Stuff a Stocking" Event

PENROSE — Today is Giving Tuesday and one local non-profit is collecting items to stuff into stockings for families in need.

Selah Mountain Ranch is hosting a “Stuff a Stocking,” drive, through Dec. 11th in the hopes of collecting enough items to help make the holidays special for local children.

The non-profit is looking for stocking stuffers for kids up to 18 years old. Books, bottles, earbuds, hygiene kits, and candy are just some of the many items that will help these children enjoy the holidays. Gift cards, stocking stuffers, stockings, hot chocolate, and volunteers are all needed to make this stocking drive a success.

“This community has been hit pretty hard. Actually, everybody has been hit pretty hard. This season has been rough for everybody, coming post Covid. Jobs aren’t what they used to be. I think everybody needs a little bit of help right now, and what a better season than Christmas to do that,” said Kimberly Nuss, Vice President of the Selah Mountain Ranch.

“Christmas for our family has always been a special time of year, and we know that some people... Some people have a really hard time during Christmas and we just really want them to have a better time with their kids. We are all about the kids, we are all about keeping families together, and we really just want that to happen,” said Dale Nuss, President of the Selah Mountain Ranch.

Families will be able to pick up the stockings on Dec. 15th from 6 until 8 p.m. Those organizing this event say feel free to take a stocking for each child you have at home. They want to make this Christmas extra special for families.

Donations can be dropped off at the Selah Mountain Ranch ministry thrift store in Penrose or at the Lotus Salon and Spa in Colorado Springs. For those picking up stockings on Dec. 15th, they ask that you message them on Facebook first with the number of stockings you’ll need. For more information, visit here.

