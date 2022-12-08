Selah Mountain Ranch hosting second annual 'Stuff a Stocking' event

PENROSE — It’s the season of giving and one local nonprofit is working to make the holiday season extra special for local children. Selah Mountain Ranch is hosting its second annual “Stuff a Stocking,” event on Friday, Dec. 16th.

This event is all about filling not just stockings, but the hearts of local children who will receive these gifts. Last year the organization filled the stockings for 150 kids. This year they are hoping to do that for 300 kids.

But to reach this goal, they still need donations. Books, bottles, earbuds, hygiene kits, candy, gift cards, and hot chocolate are all needed to help make this stocking drive a success.

“We do it because we love this community, and we want to serve those people that come to us and need extra help. Don’t we all need extra help this year? It’s awesome,” said Kimberly Nuss, Vice President at the Selah Mountain Ranch.

“We do it for the kids, just to have the smile on their face, the hot chocolate, and the cookies, and there’s kids running around that are dressed like elves. It’s just a fun event,” said Nuss.

They are accepting donations from today through next Wednesday, Dec. 14. You can drop off your donations at Selah Mountain Ranch located at or at Lotus Salon and Spa in Colorado Springs.

Families will be able to pick up the stockings on Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Selah Mountain Ranch.

If you would like to receive a stocking for your child, you must sign up first. You can do that right here.

