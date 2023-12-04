Selah Mountain Ministries needs donations to help children over the holidays

PENROSE — On December 15, the Selah Mountain Ministries will hold their 3rd annual "Stuff a Stocking" event. The nonprofit is set to help over 400 children find small and fun items to take home in a Christmas stocking.

"It's been a tough year for a lot of people. So to just enjoy the season, and have fun is amazing," said Vice President of Selah Mountain Ministries Kimberly Nuss.

The nonprofit says that they're short on donations this year, and desperately help from the community to make sure they can provide cheer in the holiday season.

To donate, you can message Selah Mountain Ministries on Facebookto drop it off at the Penrose Center at 405 Broadway St. You can also drop it off at any time, Tuesday through Saturday, at the Lotus Salon in Colorado Springs, located at 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Suite D.

"Last year we served Penrose, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Canon City, Florence, to be honest with you, whoever needs it, comes," said Nuss.

To sign up for the event, you can visit Selah Mountain Ministries Facebook. It will be held on December 15th starting at 4 pm.

