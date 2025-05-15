Seeing Smoke? Prescribed burn planned for reservoir along Pikes Peak Highway Friday

TELLER COUNTY, Colo (KOAA) — Don't be alarmed, Friday, should you see smoke near the base of Pikes Peak, a prescribed burn is planned for the area.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District announced on social media Thursday that fire managers have determined conditions are favorable for a burn planned for the Crystal Reservoir.

Plans could change depending on wind and weather conditions, but people in Woodland Park, Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas should expect to see smoke near or along the Pikes Peak Highway.

Planning on heading up the highway Friday?

Prepare for one lane of traffic to be open in the burn area and for possible closures.

