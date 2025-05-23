Seeing Smoke? Prescribed burn happening near Rampart Reservoir Friday

EL PASO COUNTY — People in Teller and El Paso Counties have an increased chance of seeing smoke Friday from the Rampart Reservoir area.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting prescribed burns in El Paso County on Friday and in the coming weeks. The Pikes Peak Ranger District is focused on two projects near and around Rampart Reservoir.

🔥Prescribed Fire Notice🔥

Fire managers plan to treat three locations with prescribed fire in the coming weeks to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest conditions. For more information, visit https://t.co/RKmkJxifxw. pic.twitter.com/xJkA0GJ0ex — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 22, 2025

A 750-acre burn is planned Friday for Rainbow Gulch, which is along Forest Service Road 300 near Rampart Range Reservoir. This is the burn that will be putting off the primary smoke seen Friday.

You are only asked to call 911 if you see a huge plume of smoke or flames are visible.

The second burn will take place on Sunday, June 1, about 5 miles east of Woodland Park in El Paso County at Mothball Springs. The Pikes Peak Ranger District says the estimated size of this burn will be around 1,000 acres.

