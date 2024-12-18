Seeing smoke on Wednesday? Probably not, CSU releases information about Birdsall Power Plant

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) officials assure citizens that there is no fire near the Birdsall Power Plant.

The plant, located at 213 Nichols Boulevard, is operating more than normal due to planned Front Range Power Plant maintenance.

The "smoke" that people are seeing is steam generation from Birdsall's units.

In cold weather, steam condenses and can become more visible. This is sometimes mistaken as smoke.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has also confirmed on social media that there is nothing to worry about.

CSFD has received multiple calls and has sent several crews out this morning for the steam generated by the Birdsall Power Plant. There is NO emergency at the plant.



We work closely with our partners at Springs Utilities, they will alert us to any emergencies at… https://t.co/N97QCkgyvv — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 18, 2024

CSU and CSFD ask that people do not call 911 to report an emergency at the power plant.





