See Smoke? Prescribed burns are to take place near Woodland Park on Tuesday

WOODLAND PARK — The Pikes Peak Ranger District is planning to conduct pile-burning operations in the West Schubarth Rx unit.

The proposed burn will take place off of Forest Service Roads 300 and 307A, east of Woodland Park and North of Rampart Reservoir.

United States Forest Service A map showing where prescribed burns will take place on November 19.

The Ranger District plans to burn 1,000 piles as dictated by the smoke permit.

Smoke may be visible along the US-24 corridor from Woodland Park.

WATCH: Why do we do prescribed burns?

