See smoke? Prescribed burn planned Wednesday for Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — If you see smoke Wednesday near Cheyenne Mountain, do not worry.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in conjunction with the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Natural Resources Program will be conducting prescribed burns in the area.

The burns will be taking place between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the department says smoke may be visible for several miles in the area.

An estimated 24 piles of forest slash were collected and piled in the area over the past two years in forest improvement efforts.

The burns will be monitored by Fish and Wildlife Service personnel closely.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.