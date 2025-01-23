See smoke? Fort Carson conducting prescribed burns throughout the week

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will conduct prescribed burns throughout the week and periodically burn until April 15.

Burns will be conducted at the Fort Carson training areas and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site by the Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch.

Fort Carson's prescribed burn program is used for military training, as well as reducing the risks of wildland fires. They will only be conducted if there are appropriate weather conditions.

Residents along I-25 and Hwy 115 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, or Hwy 350 corridors will be able to see smoke from the burns, and Fort Carson will be working to minimize health risks.

If you have any concerns, you are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719)526-9849.





