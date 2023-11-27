See smoke, don't fear, prescribed burns planned for the Fort Carson area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Department of the Army says smoke may be visible across parts of El Paso County and Southern Colorado through December as prescribed burns are expected for areas on Fort Carson.

In a news release, the Mountain Post said they would be beginning prescribed burn operations Monday and they would be running intermittently through the end of December.

Burns will be taking place in various Fort Carson training areas and Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site. Burn operations are being managed by the Directorates of Emergency Services and the Public Works Conservation Branch. The burns are in an effort to prevent wildfires on Fort Carson land during training operations.

Smoke will most likely be visible from the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors from Colorado Springs to Pueblo. As well as along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849.

