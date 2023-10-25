Security guard attacked by bear inside Aspen hotel

UPDATE | Wednesday, 9:07 p.m. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers captured the bear that attacked a man in Aspen on Oct. 25. It was humanely euthanized.

ASPEN, Colo. — A security guard was taken to the hospital after he was attacked by a bear that made its way into the St. Regis Aspen Resort late Monday night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was notified of the attack inside the kitchen of the hotel around 11 p.m.

According to CPW, the on-site security guard went to investigate after receiving reports of a bear inside the hotel. While in the kitchen, the guard went around a corner and surprised the bear. The bear then swiped at the guard and knocked him to the ground, according to CPW.

The security guard was able to get away and call 911. He was taken to the hospital and treated for scratches to his back. He was released from the hospital early Tuesday morning, CPW said.

According to the CPW, the bear entered the hotel through a series of doors near the courtyard.

Wildlife officers arrived just after midnight Tuesday to search for the bear. The bear was located in an area near the hotel, but officers were unable to safely tranquilize and capture it due to public safety, CPW said. Officers returned to the area to continue the search Tuesday evening.

In its release, CPW urged people to be "bear aware" at all times, especially now as the animals prepare for hibernation.