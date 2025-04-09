Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Security Fire Department rescues three children and two dogs from underground storm drainage system

Security Fire Department rescue
Security Fire Department
Security Fire Department rescue
Posted

SECURITY — On Monday, April 7, firefighters with the Security Fire Department were sent to help a neighborhood find three missing children and two dogs.

According to the fire department, the children and the dogs were lost in the underground storm drainage system.

Security Fire Department in a manhole

Firefighters were able to find the children and dogs approximately a half mile away from where they had originally entered the drainage system.

While everyone got out okay, the fire department wants to remind the community about the potential dangers of entering a drainage system.

According to the fire department, dangers include:

  • getting lost
  • hypothermia
  • flooding and drowning risks
  • oxygen deficiency
  • toxic gases
  • dangerous animals


Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anyone who spots this animal to contact their Pueblo office. It might be a raccoon with mange, but CPW is not 100 percent certain.

Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community