Security Fire Department rescues three children and two dogs from underground storm drainage system

SECURITY — On Monday, April 7, firefighters with the Security Fire Department were sent to help a neighborhood find three missing children and two dogs.

According to the fire department, the children and the dogs were lost in the underground storm drainage system.

Security Fire Department

Firefighters were able to find the children and dogs approximately a half mile away from where they had originally entered the drainage system.

While everyone got out okay, the fire department wants to remind the community about the potential dangers of entering a drainage system.

According to the fire department, dangers include:



getting lost

hypothermia

flooding and drowning risks

oxygen deficiency

toxic gases

dangerous animals





