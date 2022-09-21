Security cameras to be installed at Pueblo's historic riverwalk

PUEBLO — Safety and expansion projects are coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. More than $100,000 dollars from Pueblo's American Rescue Plan Act Fund will be used to install security cameras throughout the riverwalk. Harp will also bring in a new security team.

This is being done in response to property damage and vandalism that's been happening in the area.

"We can start to track down when it is happening, who is doing it, so creating that timeline of activity helps us target more patrols during times of day and night that there's problems," said Lynn Clark with the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.

$11,000,000 from pueblo county's 1-A Capital Investment Fund was voter-approved in 2016 and will be invested into expanding the riverwalk to Santa Fe Avenue along with building a new boat house near the convention center.

Both projects are expected to start early next year.

