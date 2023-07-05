Attempted murder charges after shots fired at mother and child in road rage

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect and charged him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a mother reported that he fired two shots on North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road at her and her child on Tuesday.

The mother fled from the suspect after she felt she was seeing signs of road rage, according to police. She was then chased by the suspect.

It was during this chase that the suspect fired two shots from a handgun, hitting the mother's vehicle where her child was a passenger, according to CSPD.

Neither the mother nor her child were injured.

The suspect fled the scene. CSPD discovered and arrested the suspect from an address associated with a license plate that the mother was able to get a picture of. She was also able to get a picture of the suspect, according to police.

No one involved has been identified at the time of publishing.

