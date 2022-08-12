Second confirmed case of monkeypox in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Department of Public Health & Environment has confirmed a second case of Monkeypox.

The state health department confirmed the first case of the Monkeypox virus in Pueblo County during the first week of August.

The health department urges you to contact your primary care provider if you begin experiencing any sort of symptoms related to monkeypox including rash, bumps, or blisters.

“We are providing information for people to take action for their own health,” said Randy Evetts, public health director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Evetts added, “Stay up to date about monkeypox in Pueblo at our website, www.pueblohealth.org/monkeypox as additional documents and resources are added regularly.”

The most recent additions to the monkeypox webpage include:

A letter to patients with monkeypox-like symptoms from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

A form for those interested in learning their eligibility for the vaccine.

The monkeypox virus is most often spread through direct skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, or direct contact with a rash or sore of someone who has the virus. Additionally, it is possible to spread the virus through contact with clothing, bedding, and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face- contact.

For more information visit pueblohealth.org/monkeypox or call (719) 583-4369.

