Second annual Juneteenth Jam celebrates Black joy and culture

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual Juneteenth Jam spread across Panorama Park in Colorado Springs Wednesday night to celebrate Black culture and freedom.

The event hosted by Deerfield Hills Community Center brought people together to learn about the history of Juneteenth while enjoying music from Black artists and DJs.

The Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 freed enslaved people, but it took years until freedom made its way to rebelling states. Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last known group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021.

Camille Davis attended the Juneteenth Jam event with her family and said it's important her three children understand the importance of the holiday.

"Education is key for the kids. We're here for the kids. It’s so important that everybody knows the history and why we’re here, what it represents, and why everyone celebrates," said Davis.

