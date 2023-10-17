Second alarm fire under control at structure in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a working structure fire Tuesday evening.

According to the department, a second-alarm fire was extinguished at 2547 Weston Road, just south of the Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive intersection.

This continues to be an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/SZRXr428wk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 18, 2023

According to the department, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. and crews were at the scene within 5 minutes of being dispatched. As of 6:40 p.m., the fire is under control. The department says that crews were struggling to get inside the building following an apparent roof collapse.

The hazardous materials team was on the scene, and the fire appeared to be located inside an auto body repair shop in the area. There are no injuries reported at this time.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says this is still an active scene and is asking people to avoid the area.

