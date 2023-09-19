Second alarm called for house fire on Slickrock Dr in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are working on a house fire on the northeast side of the city.

The fire on Slickrock Dr., just southwest of Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd was called in around noon on Tuesday. A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles across the city due to the fire.

As of 12:31 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department has gotten a majority of the fire under control. Crews are still working to put out hot spots.

News5 is working to learn if there are any injuries associated with the fire. Please avoid the area as Colorado Springs Police are blocking off roads to help fire crews conduct their work.

Details on the cause of the fire are not known at this time.

