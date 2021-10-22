Scorched Earth Haunted Farm offers fun for the whole family; helps the community

PEYTON, COLORADO — Spooky Season is upon us, and one local farm has turned their property into a haunted house and corn maze for the entire family to enjoy.

Smith Farm’s Scorched Earth Haunted Farm is unique because the farm’s theme stresses the importance of agriculture in our community. What makes this haunted house different than local competitors is it’s non-profit. The money goes to Falcon Fire Department, D49 school districts, and other outreach programs. The farm’s property owner, Adam Smith, is deeply passionate about farming and the agricultural way of life. His passion has led him to collect several vintage antique farming pieces, tractors, and equipment over the years.

Throughout the farm, you can visit these vintage items and see the spooky details Adam has added to each piece of equipment.

The farm is also offering, a series of corn mazes, a spooky “haunt” trail, zombie paintball, a giant trampoline and trick-or-treating for the kids. The trick-or-treating will also have an option for diabetic children. Lastly, the farm has its usual farmer’s market for parents to grab some fresh produce for their families. The doors will be open tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and all next weekend from Friday-Sunday. For more information, visit here.