"Scoop the Poop" events being held across Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — To help remind people to pick up after their dogs, the Colorado Springs Trails and Open Space Coalition is hosting a "Scoop the Poop" event this coming Saturday.

Saturday morning, staff will be at several local parks and open spaces between 9 a.m. and noon challenge hikers to pick up some waste.

"Do what you normally do. Most people do the right thing. Most people clean up after their dogs, well, we want to reward you for doing it. So pick up some dog poop. Pick up two or three bags and you'll increase your chances of going home with a gift card," Susan Davies said.

For every bag of dog waste returned to staff, the trail user will be entered to win one of 40 gift cards worth $50 at a local business.

The event will be held at Ute Valley Park, Blodgett Open Space, Bear Creek Regional Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.