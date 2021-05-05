"Scoop the Poop" event being held at parks across Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The "Scoop the Poop" event is on for this coming Saturday after getting snowed out last month.

The Trails and Open Space Coalition is hosting the event at six local parks, including Ute Valley and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

For every bag of dog waste that is returned to staff, the trail user will be entered into a chance to win 1 of 40 gift certificates for $50 to a local business.

Staff will be stationed at trailheads from 9 a.m. to noon.

"Not only is it ugly and aesthetically unpleasing to find those along the trail, but it's much more important than that. It adds chemicals and nutrients to the water, that in some cases are dangerous.," Susan Davies with the Trails and Open Space Coalition said.