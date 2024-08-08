School supply drive this weekend - Meet the woman behind the event saying "This is what God called me to do"

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Many students are already back in school with more headed back in the days to come. But not everyone can afford the costs of going back to school. Backpacks, pens, shoes… those things can really add up. We found a school supply giveaway happening in Colorado Springs this weekend for people who need that extra help.

The drive will be happening, at the Israelite Church of God in Christ on the south side. While they're giving away supplies, they'd really like donations, too! If you would like to help this church help our kids, you can go to their websiteto make a donation.

Right now, the church has more than 200 backpacks, and organizers hope the community will donate more. People will also be able to pick up some new clothes and a few groceries, while supplies last.

I wanted to find out how this drive got started, so I met with Tarrial Harding. She's the President of Missions at the church. Last year, she noticed kids in her neighborhood didn't have the money for school supplies.

So, she took matters into her own hands and organized this giveaway. It's happening on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 123 Security Blvd. That's the Israelite Church of God in Christ.

I checked and registration is not required, but again everything will be first come, first served. Harding tells me she is hoping to raise awareness that they're here for the community. Also, she says they'd like to make more relationships in town.

“Oh my God it’s so exciting to be a blessing to our community. We go to the church down there in security and we want to help all those that are in need is not just that specific area but if it’s somebody else that’s coming from another area that needs help, we are willing to help”

It's their first-ever school supply giveaway, but Harding tells me the church stays busy all year round with other giveaways, especially during the holidays. “Anything that can help them to be you know to be sufficient and so we are just ecstatic and excited to help keep them in this. God has called me to do and to help people to feed people both naturally and spiritually.“

I found out the church also has a free clothing and food pantry on the first and third Saturday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

