School districts host job fairs to hire new teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Districts 20 and 49 held job fairs to try and recruit talent for jobs like teachers, bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, IT technicians, and more.

“I think some people don’t realize that they can work in a school district, they think only teachers work there," said assistant superintendent of human resources at District 20 Cameron Smart. "We want people to know there’s lots of opportunities to work in a district in different areas”.

Both school districts say they've been facing staffing shortages, and that's led to other teachers needing to pick up extra work.

The two school districts are taking different approaches

to recruiting candidates. District 20 is boasting a higher competitive pay level and higher sign-on bonuses for certain positions, while District 49 touts its Paid-Time-Off policy and taking more snow days.

Principal Korina Beirman of Timberview Middle School says she's got some key indicators for what makes a good teacher.

“I think a great teacher is somebody who’s able to connect with kids, to see if they get it, right?" she said. “Really, to have great schools, we need great teachers, great peer educators, great secretaries, and I’ve met so many amazing people today that I believe are going to make a huge impact”.

To apply for any of the jobs we talked about today, you can visit the websites for Academy District 20 and District 49.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.