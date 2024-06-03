School District 2 is hosting free summer meals for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison School District 2 will be hosting breakfast and lunch completely free of charge for all students under the age of 18.
The students who have earned a well-deserved summer break will still be able to use the district's resources during their time off.
The meals will be available from Jun. 3 to Jul. 26.
Availability of the resources will be as follows:
Monday - Thursday, June 3 - June 20:
Monterey Elementary School: Breakfast 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Stratton Meadows Elementary School: Breakfast 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Sand Creek International School: Breakfast 8:10 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 1:50 p.m.
Monday - Thursday, June 3 - July 26:
Pikes Peak Family Success Center: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
This is just another school district in Colorado Springs that will be providing free lunches throughout the Summer. Widefield School District 3 will also be providing free lunches.
