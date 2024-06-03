School District 2 is hosting free summer meals for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison School District 2 will be hosting breakfast and lunch completely free of charge for all students under the age of 18.

The students who have earned a well-deserved summer break will still be able to use the district's resources during their time off.

The meals will be available from Jun. 3 to Jul. 26.

Availability of the resources will be as follows:

Monday - Thursday, June 3 - June 20:

Monterey Elementary School: Breakfast 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Stratton Meadows Elementary School: Breakfast 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Sand Creek International School: Breakfast 8:10 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 1:50 p.m.

Monday - Thursday, June 3 - July 26:

Pikes Peak Family Success Center: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.



This is just another school district in Colorado Springs that will be providing free lunches throughout the Summer. Widefield School District 3 will also be providing free lunches.

___





One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs. Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.