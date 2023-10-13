School District 11 may have the most students enrolled this year than ever before

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 reported an increase in enrollment to the state, for the first time in 12 years.

Administrators counted 86 more students in schools compared to this time last year.

"We're just being much more, I'm going to say it, aggressive in marketing how district 11 should be the choice in Colorado Springs," said superintendent Michael Gaal.

Gaal believes this increase stems from offering more opportunities like online learning, homeschooling and mental health services. "We're about winning now, we're about ensuring that all of our students get what they need in order to succeed."

The increase in enrollment could bring in nearly an extra million dollars of federal and state funding, said Gaal. He said the state gives school districts about $10,000 per student.

"I hate to talk about kids as price points but that's the way districts are funded, more children we bring in means more services, programs and supports and compensation that we can provide to our dedicated staff," said Gaal.

The State's Department of Education (CDE) shows thousands of students living in D11 are going to schools in other districts last year.

Nearly 3,000 students who live within D11 went to Academy School District 20. Nearly 2,000 went to School District 49, according to CDE data.

"Families move a lot faster than programs can change, it takes us years to implement these ideas of pathways schools and parents pull their kids out unfortunately at a very regular rate and move kids around," said Gaal.

Lisa Spiecker's family is one of those taking advantage of school choice. She said she's glad her three kids were able to choose schools that best work for them.

"My oldest son struggled a little bit in school, he didn't love being in school so I was looking for a place where he could feel comfortable," said Spiecker.

She said they choiced into D11 then went to Manitou Springs School District 14. "verybody has different needs and it depends on which district you're in as to what kind of services."

Gaal believes this upward trend in enrollment will continue in years to come. "I believe in choice, I think the number one goal of any public school system should be to provide the highest quality of education opportunity for students and for families."

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.