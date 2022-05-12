Scheels to host free fitness expo this weekend

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. And if you’re looking to opt outside for your workout this weekend, Scheels is hosting a health and fitness expo that’s free for the entire family.

Scheels is happy to promote a healthy lifestyle this weekend that will bring over 12 local vendors to interact with the community. The health and fitness expo will take place this Saturday in the Scheels parking lot off Interquest from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The event will boast several free workout classes including Cambio Yoga, Pure Barre, Orange Theory Fitness, Cyclebar Spin and Hot Asana Yoga.

If you don’t want to work out, there will also be several local vendors in attendance including, 22 Nutrition, Clean Juice, and Colorado Springs Kombucha.

“Really great for families as well as for those who are just looking for something to do this Saturday, just to really get out and try some free classes and also to interact with some of our free vendors that are going to be here,” said Brieana Farnsworth / Colorado Springs Scheels social media leader.

Those who participate in a class will be given a free exercise towel.

All of the classes are free and to sign up you must visit Scheel’s Facebook page.

