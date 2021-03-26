Menu

Scheels makes donations to local organizations that help veterans

Ahead of their grand opening in Colorado Springs, Scheels is giving back to organizations in the community.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 23:39:32-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of their grand opening in Colorado Springs, Scheels is giving back to organizations in the community.

Homefront Military Networks and Project Healing Waters both received checks for $10,000. Both organizations work to help military veterans.

"It helps us, there are so many people who need assistance these days. The COVID-19 crisis has been a challenge and caused more needs for us. About sixty percent of calls for assistance are affected by the pandemic, and we want to make sure we can make them whole and thrive in our community," Kate Hatten with Homefront said.

Scheels said they strive to donate 10 percent of profits back to the community.

The store opens in the Springs on Saturday, March 27.

