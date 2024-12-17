SCAM ALERT: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warns of deputy impersonation scam

PUEBLO — If you get a phone call claiming to be a deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office wait a moment and do a double check before doing anything that person tells you to do, it might just be a scam.

This could be a scam mainly because the sheriff's office says they do not make calls at all about outstanding warrants people may have and would never process payments for a warrant over a phone call.

The sheriff's office says they recently were made aware of this scam as some people in the community have recently fallen for it. The department noted this is not the first time scammers have impersonated deputies to make some quick cash.

It's Back!

Scammers are calling residents impersonating a sheriff's deputy threatening with jail time if payment for warrant isn't made. Don't fall for it. We never call about warrants and NEVER process payments for warrants over the phone. More at https://t.co/zuUSeQ61mg pic.twitter.com/qxqEK7yusG — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 16, 2024

Posting to social media on Monday, the sheriff's office said the person calling was using a spoof number, making it appear as though the sheriff's office was calling. The person would then threaten jail time if a payment of warrant is not made before taking that payment over the phone.

If you receive a phone call like the one above, the sheriff's office recommends you hang up, and call the department yourself to verify the legitimacy of the call as a good reminder never to give your financial information out to anyone over the phone unless it is a verified institution.

