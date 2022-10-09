Sausage makers compete in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The top sausage makers met Saturday in a People's Choice competition for the title of "Best sausage in Colorado."

The event was held at the Red Leg Brewing Company, a veteran-owned and operated craft brewery on Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. The evening's festivities were highlighted by a live DJ, a stein-holding contest, sausage sampling, and many other family-friendly activities.

Event coordinator and part owner of Solsage Food Truck, hosts for the event, Bri Naylor talked to News5 about the event saying, "It's a celebration of food, a celebration of small business, and the veterans in this community that are very important and need our help. Mount Carmel is doing a lot of great things for them, so we really support that. It's a great time, with Oktoberfest, beer, and German sausages. It all kind of melds and meshes together.".

The event helps to raise money for the Mount Carmel Veterans Center by donating 10% of all proceeds.

