Saturday, March 8, will be the last day for people to see the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

CRIPPLE CREEK — As spring slowly creeps in, many of Colorado's great winter traditions are wrapping up.

One of which is the Cripple Creek Ice Castles!

Eleanor Sheahan

Saturday, March 8, will be the last day for people to see the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek.

If you haven't already visited, the Ice Castles are a yearly winter event, where visitors can explore icy caverns, crawl through icy tunnels, and beautiful towers of ice that light up at night.

Over the 11 weeks that the Ice Castles have been open, thousands of people have gathered to observe the "icy fortress."

WATCH: How are the Cripple Creek Ice Castles maintained all winter?

How are the Cripple Creek Ice Castles maintained all winter

“I am incredibly proud of our crew and their determination to build a spectacular castle. Their passion and innovation have truly transformed the guest experience into something extraordinary." Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird

Tickets for the final weekend can be purchased, here.





Bill would allow credit unions to buy state banks in Colorado A group of lawmakers is putting forth proposed legislation that would allow credit unions to purchase state banks. Bill would allow credit unions to buy banks in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.