Saturday is the Nation's largest single-day food drive, how you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tomorrow is the nation's largest single-day food drive. It's called "Stamp out Hunger".

It's such an easy way to donate. Just leave non-perishable food in a bag at your mailbox and your letter carrier will take it to Care and Share Food Bank.

"For me, it's roughly knowing I'm helping my community. I'm a 26-year letter carrier. It's just warm and fuzzy to my heart. I love this program. I know that so many people's families that need help and this is a great way to give back to our community," said Jon Meyer, local Branch President of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).

According to the United States Postal Service, nearly 1,500 NALC Branches across all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands participate.

All non-perishable foods are welcome, but what's really needed is high-protein foods like canned tuna, peanut butter, and beans.

"This is a really really great way to give back to our community. We talk about this during our standups as well. But with summer coming around we're going to have a lot of kids who rely on free or reduced lunch that suddenly find themselves without access to that. So this food is going to go out to pantries and soup kitchens and other partner agencies who help provide food to those kids during the summer holiday," said Amy Nelson, Events and Project Manager with Care and Share Food Bank.

Last year alone, Care and Share raised over 44,000 pounds of food just on this one day.

