Santa patrol to bring joy to kids and first responders

MONUMENT, Colorado — Christmas came a little early this year for several families in Monument. Police officers and other first responders from the Tri-Lakes area held their annual Santa on Patrol giveaway Saturday morning.

The event is the finale of a season-long toy drive and provides children from local families with a special Christmas wish.

The children received toys and stuffed animals and got to visit Santa.

Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway said that it always brings him joy to see the kids receive a present.

"To see them leave very happy, they may not have had that opportunity otherwise," Hemingway said. "But to me, it's an even greater joy seeing the great firefighters and police officers coming out of their daily routines and showing a humanistic side to the community."

He added that giving back to the community is a basic part of being a first responder. Families who participated were nominated by members of the community to receive the presents.