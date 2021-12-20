Santa goes on patrol with the CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Lights, sirens, and Santa Claus all made an appearance Sunday morning at the Meadows Park Community Center as Colorado Springs Police Officers gathered with the community for Santa on Patrol.

Families from the neighborhood were treated to hot chocolate, donuts, and gifts for the children, 300 of them!

The police department partnered with Shield 616, Toys-For-Tots, and Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills to bring the event to the community.

Commander Jeff Strossner of the CSPD's Specialized Enforcement Division said that officers have held secret toy deliveries in the past, but this year they decided to do something different and spread some holiday cheer in the community.

"We really wanted to go into a community where we could have a positive interaction, and just be with the community, and see them and they see us in a different light," said Strossner.

The Meadows Park neighborhood was selected because it has experienced a lot of police activity this year, including an officer-involved shooting near this area just last month.

Strossner wants the community to know police officers are here to help citizens, no matter what.