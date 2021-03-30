Sangre de Cristo Arts Center receives $500k donation

PUEBLO — A popular venue in Pueblo is getting a boost in funding.

The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center recently received $500k from the Jackson Foundation.

The money will be used to improve the center's campus and build a glass atrium on the property.

The arts center will do a lot for southern Colorado into the future and with our 50th anniversary and with gifts like the ones were getting from the Jackson Foundation, we feel we will be able to accomplish a lot," Jim Richerson with the Sanger de Cristo Arts Center said.

These new projects will begin some time this summer.