Sand Creek High School to host parent discussion on fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 49’s Sand Creek High School has teamed up with the district’s nursing department and school resource officer to host an event that will talk about the dangers of fentanyl.

The Parent Academy Event will be held at Sand Creek High School tonight at 6 p.m., and it will spark a conversation about fentanyl in the community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl deaths have tripled among teenagers over the past two years.

A study done by Medical Xpress found teens are often unaware the drugs they are doing are laced with fentanyl. That is why Sand Creek High School wants to make parents aware of the dangers of this drug.

Sand Creek High School student council advisor, Lauren Stuart says the event will encourage parents to talk to their kids about drug use.

“Specifically with fentanyl. It’s so powerful, it’s not one of those things that they can experiment with and just try it out and be okay and move on. I think it's important to talk to their kids about how strong this is, and there are people dying from this drug,” said Stuart.

Here’s what parents can expect to gain at the event.

Information on fentanyl

How to recognize someone experiencing an overdose

How D49 is equipped to respond to medical emergencies



Parents will also learn about Narcan and how to use the rescue drug.____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.