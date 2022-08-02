Sand Creek High School students help to welcome big freshmen class

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the first day of school for District 49 students and one local high school is helping make the transition for freshmen a little bit easier.

Sand Creek High School is welcoming one of the biggest classes they have seen in a while. But these freshmen won’t be expected to navigate the halls without help from a student group here called Link Crew. I spoke with one Link Crew member who just graduated in the spring but is back this week to help.

“It’s a phenomenal honor. Just to see all of their faces. Some are a little bit nervous; some are like omg, I don’t know how to navigate the hallways,” said Ezekiel Ford, former sand creek high student.

“They just come to actually talk to us and love us and we in return love them as well because we see a younger self of us in them, so I think that’s why it’s just so great.”

The friendships don’t stop after the first few days of school. These link crew members are here to support this freshmen class for the next few years.

“This is a place where they can develop. This is a place where they can grow. This is a place where they can fully be who they want to be and whatever thing that they want to do, us as Scorps are going to support them,” said Ford.

While Link Crew is made up of all current students at Sand Creek, Ezekiel is the exception. He said he came back to help this year because the school has been so good to him over the years.

