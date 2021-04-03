Sanctuary Church building shower and cleaning facilities for homeless population

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Sanctuary Church, a church in Old Colorado City, is transforming part of their property into a place where those experiencing homelessness can get a shower facility and a hair cut.

"If they are going into a job interview, if they could get a shower and a haircut that could be the difference between them having the confidence to nail the interview or fail the interview," said Jason Bohac, outreach pastor.

The facility, Shower the People you Love with Love, sits in the parking lot behind the church.

Years ago, outreach pastor of the church, Jason Bohac, realized there was not a place close by for the homeless to shower, shave, or get their haircut.

"If they need a shower they have to walk all the way down to Springs Rescue Mission. Which on a hot day, the time they get back they would need another shower," said Bohac.

The project is still in the beginning phases, but Bohac says he hopes to have it completed by this summer.

"There is a lot to the project as for planning and meeting with the city, then planning and meeting with the city again, and permitting. Everything like that takes a while," said Bohac.

As more and more folks heard about it, Bohac says there's been an incredible amount of support from neighbors.

"This has really been a community project. People not even being a part of the church wanting to make the West side better," said Bohac.

Showering the community with love, support, and new beginnings.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter