Sanctuary Church, a center for hope, healing, and freedom.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Sanctuary Church inherited its building on the west-side in 2014, with the idea to hold Sunday services.

Early on, they saw a major need in the community to help those who struggled with hunger.

Months later, Raga Muffin Cafe opened its doors in the church's parking lot, where breakfast is served every Sunday.

The serving didn't stop there, though.

Over the last 7 years, it's become a resource for anyone needing help with recovery, hunger, homelessness, or counseling.

"Whatever we can do to help cross boundaries and barriers, to take borders away so people in the community can connect with one another and share. Love is what we are all about," said Tyler Hill, Pastor at Sanctuary Church.

It's a conglomeration of different efforts all housed out of one location.

"Buildings are just buildings. It's really what goes on within the people is what matters," said Dr. Eric Sandras, Lead Pastor.

A center for hope, healing, and freedom.

Click here to donate, volunteer, or learn more.

