Samsung recalls hundreds of thousands of top-loading washer machines over fire hazards

A heads up before you do laundry this holiday weekend. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samsung has issued a recall for a few models of its top-load washing machines.

It involves 663,500 top-load washing machines. The company said they can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire risk.

The machines were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said owners should immediately stop using the machines until the software is updated to address overheating in the control panel. You can find the software updates here.

The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. The list of models and serial numbers included in the recall can be found below.



Model Number Serial Number Range WA49B5105AV/US 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H WA49B5105AW/US 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D WA49B5205AW/US 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W WA50B5100AV/US 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B WA50B5100AW/US 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F WA51A5505AC/US 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F WA51A5505AV/US 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L WA51A5505AW/US 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W WA52A5500AC/US 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X WA52A5500AV/US 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y WA52A5500AW/US 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y WA54A7305AV/US 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T WA55A7300AE/US 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z WA55A7700AV/US 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K



According to Samsung, all Wi-Fi-equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over the air when they are connected to the internet.

Anyone who cannot connect to Wi-Fi or does not have a Wi-Fi-compatible washer should contact Samsung support or give them a call 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.

Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating, or fire involving the washers. 10 of these reports resulted in property damage, and three people have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Click here to view the full report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

