Same smoke shop hit with second smash-and-grab in Colorado Springs - CSPD investigating the scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Police are on the scene of another smash-and-grab at a smoke shop on the southeast side of the springs.

We pulled up to the scene Wednesday just before five a.m. at Astrozon and Academy Blvd. Several police cars are out here and a blue Kia sedan is smashed into the front of the smoke shop.

If sounds familiar, that’s because it is. We reported early last month this same smoke shop had another smash-and-grab. We’ve been seeing several of these smash-and-grab-type crimes across the city over the last several months.

As far as this time, officers say they are still investigating and do not have suspect information just yet. I’ll stay out here talking with investigators and will pass along any updates to you as soon as I have them.

