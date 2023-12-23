Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign brings in more than $500 thousand while bell ringers spread joy

EL PASO COUNTY — You've seen them and you've most likely heard them: the Salvation Army bell ringers outside of your local grocery store.

Their job is to bring in donations to the nonprofit while spreading joy during the holiday season. Marilyn Pyles, a bell ringer in Colorado Springs, sings while she rings in hopes of putting smiles on a few faces.

“It gets more attention. It gets more donations and... it helps pass the time," she said.

Pyles is one of more than 150 bell ringers in El Paso County, combining more than 800 hours of service, to bring in money to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign helps fund programs assisting families, seniors, and veterans in the county year-round. The nonprofit said it serves one in every 20 people living in El Paso County.

Since Nov. 10, the nonprofit has raised around $506 thousand for the Red Kettle Campaign through red kettles, online donations, and fundraisers. Captain Doug Hanson, Divisional Secretary and County Coordinator for El Paso County Salvation Army, said the nonprofit is on track to meet its goal of $520 thousand this season.

While Pyles sings Christmas carols to the ring of her bell, many stop to donate or share a smile.

“Sometimes they’re employees or sometimes they’re just people coming in after work to say 'You know, I had a really rough day. You really brightened my day,'" said Pyles.

Christmas Eve is the campaign's biggest day for donations, which usually double that of any other day in the season. Salvation Army said since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year there will be fewer red kettles out. Yet, they hope to still meet their financial goal to help pay for the services they offer the community.

You can click here to donate online to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

