Salvation Army offering community dinners for Christmas Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Salvation Army is once expected to serve 2,500 meals to the southern Colorado community on Christmas Day. They released a list of their locations on Thursday. Most locations are offering dine-in and take-out options unless otherwise noted.

The locations are listed below:

The Salvation Army

908 Yuma St.

Colorado Springs

11am -1pm

R.J. Montgomery Center

709 S. Sierra Madre St.

Colorado Springs

11am - 1pm

Marian House

14 W. Bijou

Colorado Springs

10:30am-1pm

Woodland Park Community Church

800 Valley View Dr.

Woodland Park

11am -1pm

Manitou Springs Town Hall

(Drive-through to-go only)

606 Manitou Ave.

Manitou Springs

11am. -1pm

Pueblo Community Dinner

First Presbyterian Church

220 W 10th St.

11am-2pm

VFW Post 4061

(Drive-through to-go only)

215 Cottonwood Ave.

Canon City

9am -12pm

