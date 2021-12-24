Salvation Army offering community dinners for Christmas Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Salvation Army is once expected to serve 2,500 meals to the southern Colorado community on Christmas Day. They released a list of their locations on Thursday. Most locations are offering dine-in and take-out options unless otherwise noted.
The locations are listed below:
The Salvation Army
908 Yuma St.
Colorado Springs
11am -1pm
R.J. Montgomery Center
709 S. Sierra Madre St.
Colorado Springs
11am - 1pm
Marian House
14 W. Bijou
Colorado Springs
10:30am-1pm
Woodland Park Community Church
800 Valley View Dr.
Woodland Park
11am -1pm
Manitou Springs Town Hall
(Drive-through to-go only)
606 Manitou Ave.
Manitou Springs
11am. -1pm
Pueblo Community Dinner
First Presbyterian Church
220 W 10th St.
11am-2pm
VFW Post 4061
(Drive-through to-go only)
215 Cottonwood Ave.
Canon City
9am -12pm
