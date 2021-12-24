Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Salvation Army offering community dinners for Christmas Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
New Candy Corn Is Flavored Like A Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 19:02:08-05

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Salvation Army is once expected to serve 2,500 meals to the southern Colorado community on Christmas Day. They released a list of their locations on Thursday. Most locations are offering dine-in and take-out options unless otherwise noted.

The locations are listed below:

The Salvation Army
908 Yuma St.
Colorado Springs
11am -1pm

R.J. Montgomery Center 
709 S. Sierra Madre St. 
Colorado Springs
11am - 1pm

Marian House
14 W. Bijou
Colorado Springs
10:30am-1pm

Woodland Park Community Church
800 Valley View Dr.
Woodland Park  
11am -1pm

Manitou Springs Town Hall
(Drive-through to-go only)
606 Manitou Ave.
Manitou Springs
11am. -1pm

Pueblo Community Dinner
First Presbyterian Church
220 W 10th St.
11am-2pm

VFW Post 4061 
(Drive-through to-go only)
215 Cottonwood Ave.
Canon City
9am -12pm

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards