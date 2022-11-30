Salvation Army in need of Bell Ringers

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The Salvation Army of Colorado Springs is in need of holiday Bell Ringers as the organization's biggest campaign fundraiser of the year kicks off.

The Salvation Army is looking to hire 20 Bell Ringers but is also looking for volunteers.

The Salvation Army says that the Red Kettle Campaign funds community programs in Colorado Springs all year round providing services to 1 in 15 people living in the area.

The Red Kettle Campaign provides funding for providing gifts for families in need during the holiday season. According to the organization's 2021 report, 400,000 meals were distributed, and around 56,000 people in El Paso County received services from the Salvation Army.

To apply to be a Bell Ringer the organization asks that all you do is bring two forms of ID to the Salvation Army at 908 Yuma Street.

You can donate or learn more about the Red Kettle Campaign at the Salvation Army's Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.