Salvation Army in Colorado Springs running low on food supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is looking to the community for help. Leaders tell us the shelves at the food pantry are nearly empty.

The organization is having a hard time keeping up with the increasing demand. Just last month, the Salvation Army served 3,300 families with 200 new families needing help.

The Salvation Army serves the following:



seniors

families

veterans

"We know everyone is feeling that pinch," said Major Nancy Ball with the Salvation Army. "It's gotten harder and harder to find space in your budget and in your ability to give but every bit helps with us here and we appreciate the support that we receive from our community."

You can donate non-perishable food at the Salvation Army downtown or in Security-Widefield weekdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. To donate money, visit the Salvation Army's website.

